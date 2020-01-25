Leeds close in on Jean Kevin Augustin, with the RB Leipzig striker keen to cut short his Monaco loan

Leeds United have held productive talks over a deal for Jean Kevin Augustin.

The Red Bull Leipzig striker has been on loan at Monaco but has had an ineffective season and is willing to cut short his time in the French league to link up with Marcelo Bielsa.

Augustin was valued at £35m last year with the likes of Everton and Southampton competing for signature.

Leeds have been struggling to find a suitable replacement for Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal after his loan.

They had pinned hopes on signing Che Adams from Southampton though Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to sell and have discussed Jarrod Bowen from Hull City.

A loan with obligation on promotion for 22-year old Augustin is being discussed and the Frenchman is keen to join.