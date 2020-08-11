Leeds confirm double swoop for Jack Harrison on loan from Man City AGAIN and Wigan’s Joe Gelhardt on permanent transfer

LEEDS have confirmed they’ve completed a double swoop for Jack Harrison on loan from Man City and Wigan’s Joel Gelhardt on a permanent transfer

Former England Under-21s star Harrison has already spent 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Elland Road – and will now return for a THIRD season.

Déjá Vu! Back again and can’t wait to get the season going #LeedsUnited #PremierLeague @ Elland Road https://t.co/6ywZ8xC2j7

Harrison, 23, was a huge part of the squad who finally earned promotion back to the Premier League, playing all 46 Championship games last term.

And he seemed thrilled to be back at Leeds for a third spell, saying: “It’s is a great feeling to come back to where I have been settled.

“It’s been a great learning experience in all aspects and I can only thank Marcelo Bielsa enough for that.”

He later tweeted: “Deja Vu! Back again and can’t wait to get the season going.”

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal

Leeds also raided crisis-club Wigan by signing striker Joe Gelhardt on a four-year deal.

Gelhardt, 18, played 17 times last season as the Latics were relegated following a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Meanwhile, Harrison revealed his joy at being able to play under Bielsa.

He told the BBC: “He’s a very demanding manager but as players we know it will be good for you in the end.

“We know that and have to follow his lead.

“We have to continue to buy into it and follow it and hopefully we will do well next year in the Premier League.

“When I first came to Leeds it was just kind of realising the pressures that come with playing for a huge club and what it means to the fans.

“Learning to play at a high level consistently – I don’t think anyone can tell you it’s easy playing for Marcelo.

“But if you do what he asks you can improve yourself as a player and come out better.”