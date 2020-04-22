Leeds ‘fear’ over £20m Liverpool, Man United target revealed

Liverpool have been watching Ben White all season and both Manchester clubs are ‘keen’ on the centre-half.

White has established himself as one of the most coveted young defenders in England during a successful loan spell with Leeds.

The 22-year-old emerged from the Brighton academy but is yet to actually feature for the club, spending time on loan at Newport and Peterborough before heading to Elland Road this season.

He has caught the eye of numerous clubs with his performances, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

A report in The Athletic states that Liverpool scout Andy O’Brien ‘has tracked White throughout this season,’ while Manchester City and Manchester United are both ‘keen’.

Leeds ‘plan to target’ a deal for the player if they achieve promotion this campaign, but the current Championship leaders ‘have modest expectations of making a long-term transfer happen’.

While his wages would pose no problem and the relationship between player and club is obviously healthy, Leeds ‘worry’ that White has elevated himself to a position where they are actually ‘unable to compete’ to sign him.

The Whites ‘fear they will be disappointed when it comes to a permanent deal’ as even if none of his established Premier League suitors pursue him, Brighton will surely not consider selling now.

White was actually the subject of a bid earlier this week – of £15.07 from five-year-old Leeds fan Daniel Auton.

The supporter offered “all my pennies in my piggy bank” for the defender, receiving the kindest of rejections from Brighton chief executive Paul Barber.

“It’s very good of you to offer all of your money to help your club, and you clearly have a very good eye for exceptional young talent – perhaps scouting players could be your future job,” he replied.

“We have given your kind offer the serious consideration it deserves but I know our head coach, Graham Potter, and our technical director, Dan Ashworth, both consider Ben to be a very important part of our future plans so I’m afraid we are unable to sell Ben to Leeds United at this time.”

