Leeds hopeful of sealing Jean-Kevin Augustin signing on Monday

Leeds United hope to close the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig on Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa is hopeful of completing a coup with the 22-year-old expected for a medical in West Yorkshire at the start of the week.

The move for Augustin has progressed after Monaco agreed to cut short his loan at the weekend.

They have allowed him to leave after a spell in which he has started just twice in Ligue 1 after his summer switch.

Bielsa is keen to bring in a new striker after Arsenal cut short a season-long loan deal for Eddie Nketiah due to a lack of game time.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship ahead of their game against Millwall at Elland Road on Tuesday night.