Leeds linked with Liverpool duo Origi and Brewster

Newly-promoted Leeds United have been linked with two strikers from Liverpool ahead of their return to the Premier League.

According to the Mirror, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are hoping to sign both Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster.

The Whites are favourites to sign French striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer. But they are now looking at alternatives in case they are priced out of a deal.

Origi and Brewster have emerged as potential signings for Bielsa, who would provide Patrick Bamford with competition up front.

Leeds are thought to want Origi on a permanent basis as he would cost less than Edouard. The Belgian striker is keen to become a first-choice striker for a Premier League side, and Leeds could be the perfect option.

Despite making 28 Prem appearances in the 2019/20 season, Origi has failed to become Jurgen Klopp’s favoured striker at Anfield. He scored just four goals during that time and has been used as backup for Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Leeds are also eyeing up a loan deal for Brewster. The 20-year-old is a hot prospect in England after impressing while on loan at Swansea last term.

He scored ten goals in 20 games in the Championship, some of which were brilliant to watch.

Leeds would need to convince Liverpool chiefs that they could provide Brewster with playing time to force through an agreement.

Brewster is currently playing with the Liverpool first team during their pre-season training. This means Klopp might want to keep hold of the player.

Leeds are not the only club to want Brewster on loan. Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa have all been linked with the youngster.

Leeds have signed five players so far this transfer window, including Helder Costa from Wolves and Illan Meslier from Lorient.

They’ve also signed Jack Harrison on loan from Man City.