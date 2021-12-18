Leeds only have NINE fit first-team players available to face Arsenal, but the Premier League’s only game of the day is still scheduled to take place.

Leeds only have NINE fit first-team players for their match against Arsenal, but the Premier League’s only game of the day is still on.

Despite the fact that Leeds are down to just nine senior players, their home game against Arsenal on Saturday night will go ahead.

Covid has ripped through the Premier League, with the Elland Road match being the last remaining Saturday fixture.

The Whites’ squad has been decimated by a combination of coronavirus and injuries.

After dislocating his shoulder in training, Charlie Cresswell is the most recent player to be added to the treatment list.

Marcelo Bielsa, on the other hand, had enough players at his disposal to complete the match.

Due to injury, Cresswell joins top players Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford on the sidelines.

The news follows the postponement of Aston Villa’s match against Burnley just two hours before kick-off on Saturday.

At 3 p.m., the claret and blue derby was scheduled to begin at Villa Park.

However, due to an outbreak within the home team, the game was called off just over two hours before it was scheduled to begin.

“Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League match against Burnley has been postponed due to an increase in positive Covid-19 test results among our playing squad,” the club said in a statement.

“The results of PCR tests and Lateral Flow Tests, which were performed yesterday prior to training, were received this morning, confirming further depletion of our playing squad, which had already been impacted for our trip to Norwich in midweek.”

“All positive test subjects are now being isolated in accordance with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.”

“The Club regrets the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans who are expected to attend the match, but we have acted as quickly as possible this morning to minimize disruption.”

As a result, five of the Premier League’s six games scheduled for today have been canceled.

Manchester United is playing Brighton, Southampton is playing Brentford, Watford is playing Crystal Palace, and West Ham is playing Norwich.

As things stand, only the evening kick-off between Leeds and Arsenal is still on.

Everton’s match against Leicester at Goodison Park tomorrow has been postponed.

“After reviewing all of the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club’s inability to field a team,” the Premier League Board added.

“The number of Covid-19 cases, injuries, and illnesses influenced our decision.”

“The League recognizes that the decision to postpone the game at such a short notice will be inconvenient…

