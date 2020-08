Leeds out to beat Tottenham to £20m Robin Koch transfer as Marcelo Bielsa moves on from Ben White

LEEDS boss Marcelo Bielsa has set his sights on Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch after missing out on Ben White.

And Bielsa is ready to pay £20million for the twice-capped German, 24, following Brighton’s insistence that White is not for sale.

White, 22, starred on loan at Elland Road last season, but United have moved on after having a third bid of £25m rejected.

Bielsa likes ball-playing centre-backs, and Koch, is rated as one of the best in the Bundesliga.

The German side want to cash in on Koch now rather than lose him on a free at the end of the season.

He is also wanted by Tottenham, Newcastle, Lazio and RB Leipzig.

Bielsa is also eyeing-up a second swoop for Rangers winger Ryan Kent, 23, after having his initial offer of £10m rejected.

Rangers insist former Liverpool star Kent is not for sale.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard rapped: “The message is ‘hands off’. Ryan is in a good place and he’s a player we want to keep.

“Yes, we have had contact from Leeds, and an opening bid has been strongly rejected.

“They are way, way off with that opening bid. That’s the truth and the reality. Ryan’s not for sale.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland star Alfie McCalmont has signed a new four-year contract with Leeds.

The midfielder, 20, who is now contracted until the summer of 2024, is yet to make a senior league appearance but played twice in the Carabao Cup last term.