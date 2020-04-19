Leeds players to get pay rise when Championship season resumes

Leeds United have agreed to pay their players a bonus of around two per cent of the wages they are deferring during the shutdown – so they will end up being better off when the season resumes.

The Championship leaders were the first club to reach an agreement with their players over wage deferrals last month, with owner Andrea Radrizzani offering the bonus as a gesture of thanks.

Leeds have been badly hit in the short term by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, despite being on the cusp of a return to the Premier League when the season was suspended.

They are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining and have the highest average home attendance in the Championship at over 35,000.

That means the club lose around £500,000 for every home match that does not take place, and with no television money coming in, took swift action to mitigate those losses.

Big earners such as £35,000-a-week striker Patrick Bamford and £30,000-a-week goalkeeper Kiko Casilla have agreed to temporary wage cuts. At a meeting led by chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta last month, the players, coaching staff and manager Marcelo Bielsa agreed to defer up to half of their wages for the duration of the shutdown.

Unlike at other EFL clubs who have followed their example, Leeds’ changes took effect before their March payroll, enabling them to trim over £1million off their £3m monthly wage bill immediately.

Leeds’ players did not seek the bonus but it has been well received by the squad, particularly among those who are out of contract in the summer and others who are uncertain about whether they will be retained in the event of promotion to the Premier League.

Although relatively modest, the two per cent interest on the deferrals offered by Leeds is significantly higher than the current Bank of England base rate of 0.1 per cent and will ensure that the players will benefit in the long-run from accepting a short-term salary sacrifice.

Leeds stand to earn over £170m from promotion to the Premier League, assuming both the top flight and Championship seasons are completed, which would solve all their financial problems immediately and enable them to pay the players the agreed bonuses.