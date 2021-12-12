Leeds relegated XI from 2004 to present, including Mark Viduka, who owns a coffee shop in Zagreb, and Alan Smith.

Leeds United relegated XI from 2004 to where they are now, including Mark Viduka, who owns a coffee shop in Zagreb, and Alan Smith.

LEEDS UNITED are now a Premier League club.

After 16 years of defining the term “sleeping giants,” Marcelo Bielsa led the Yorkshire club back to the top flight in 2020.

And they gained a lot of fans last season thanks to their aggressive style of play and fearless attitude.

Leeds’ financial mismanagement caught up with them in 2004, after they had established themselves as regulars in European competition. They were relegated.

Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Jonathan Woodgate, and Olivier Dacourt were among the stars who had been sold, with the club relying on a slew of loan signings to keep them afloat.

All of it was too much for Eddie Gray’s side, and on May 2, 2004, Bolton thrashed Leeds 4-1 at the Reebok, effectively relegating Leeds to the Championship.

While a few familiar faces from the earlier glory days remained at Elland Road, the team was a shell of its former self.

SunSport breaks down the starting lineup from that day and where they are now.

If Leeds fans are wondering what could have been with their relegated side from 2003-04, Paul Robinson was one player who could have led a comeback.

Following the club’s relegation, the academy product was quickly sold to Tottenham, where he went on to become an England international with 41 caps and a Premier League regular for the next decade.

The 41-year-old is now a Spurs club ambassador and occasional TV pundit.

Gary Kelly, a true one-club man, stayed with Leeds after they were promoted to the second division before retiring in 2007.

He made a pitch to become the Whites’ manager after Brian McDermott was fired seven years later, claiming he had “all the credentials” to succeed.

But the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, which has been operating in Drogheda, Ireland, since 2004 and is partially funded by the defender’s testimonial, has been the main focus of his efforts.

Michael Duberry, a former Chelsea centre-back, was rarely a first-choice defender at Leeds, but he did make the majority of his appearances during the relegation season.

He was quickly shipped to Stoke for the following season before returning to the top flight with Reading in 2006 and retiring at the age of 37.

‘Dubes’ now works as a keynote speaker and owns an executive leadership training firm with the goal of “developing excellence in leadership and management practices.”

Steven Caldwell, a Newcastle loanee, was given a run in Gray’s side after starting centre-back Zoumana Camara blasted the club for its financial mess.

The Scot made 13 appearances during his brief stay in Yorkshire before moving on to Sunderland, Burnley, and Toronto FC.

Caldwell, who had retired to Canada, wanted to stay put and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.