Leeds transfer blow with Brighton refusing to let loan star Ben White leave, but happy for Shane Duffy to go

BRIGHTON do not want to lose in-demand Ben White – but are happy to let Shane Duffy leave.

Albion have turned down a bid for whizkid White from Leeds, for whom he shone on loan this season.

A number of the bigger clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

But Graham Potter plans to start White next season and has consistently maintained he does not want to see the 22-year-old leave.

Duffy, 28, is set to move on though with talks held between the Seagulls and West Brom over a possible transfer.

The Irishman was Brighton’s player-of-the-season in Chris Hughton’s final campaign but has been largely unfancied by Potter.

And with SIX centre-backs currently at the club following the arrival of Dutchman Joel Veltman, the Seagulls are willing to sell Duffy.

SunSport revealed Leeds could also make a move for Tottenham centre-half Juan Foyth – regardless of whether they land Ben White.

Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa believes Foyth would strengthen his newly-promoted squad for the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League next season.

Foyth is set to quit Spurs after falling out of the first-team picture under new boss Jose Mourinho.

Bielsa is looking to bolster his Leeds squad after guiding them to the Championship title.

They are back in the top flight after a 16-year absence.