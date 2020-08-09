Leeds transfer hopes crushed as Edinson Cavani ‘completes £8.1million-a-year move to Benfica’

LEEDS have had their hopes of snaffling Edinson Cavani dashed after he reportedly agreed a move to Benfica.

The Uruguayan striker has agreed to join the Portuguese outfit and will earn £8.1million a year, according to BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri.

Leeds wanted to sign Cavani to fire up their charge into the Premier League after winning the Championship.

But their dreams look to be dead in the water with Cavani opting to move elsewhere after his release by Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champs previously announced his time at the Parc des Princes was up, along with veteran Thiago Silva, and he would be able to leave the club on a free.

Former Napoli man Cavani is set to collect over £155,000 a week to ply his trade at the Estadio Da Luz.

It was previously reported the 33-year-old was close to agreeing a two-year contract with Benfica.

It is likely the prospect of Champions League football swung things in Benfica’s favour, ahead of a stint up north with Marcelo Bielsa’s newly-promoted Leeds.

Benfica’s manager Jorge Jesus confirmed his side’s interest in Cavani.

He told Record: “Cavani is another story. He doesn’t need me to call, he is a player who must have several market possibilities and must be thinking about options.

“When we arrived I didn’t ask him. If you ask me, if I want to? Who doesn’t? Not only for Benfica but for Portuguese football.”

Cavani has proved to be one of Europe’s most prolific marksmen over the years.

He has chalked up 353 goals in 586 club appearances and is equally adept on the international stage after smashing 50 goals in 116 games for his country.

Cavani will be looking to add to his already brimming trophy cabinet after scooping up 16 major trophies during his time with PSG in the French capital.