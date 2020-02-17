Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City: Marcelo Bielsa’s boys end three-game winless run with crucial victory

There was no Elland Road meltdown this time, none of the kind of recent angst which had raised fears that Leeds are falling apart again.

For once, Marcelo Bielsa’s side managed a win without threatening to send their increasingly anxious fanbase over the edge.

On a potentially fraught afternoon which saw a capricious wind make conditions difficult, Leeds won comfortably, despite the scoreline.

They had 21 shots, enjoyed 69% possession and looked like their old selves again – playing with a swagger and creating chances aplenty.

You could again question Leeds’ ability to make those opportunities pay but crucially, you could not fault their desire.

That it was former Bristol City defender Luke Ayling who should score the winning goal was apt. Outstanding at right-back, he produced the kind of clinical finish that Leeds are still lacking up front, lashing a left-foot shot into the net from close range after 16 minutes.

From there Bielsa’s men marched on to a victory which sent them three points clear of third-placed Fulham.

After their recent alarming wobble, it is advantage Leeds again in the race for automatic promotion.

Head coach Bielsa, whose side were 11 points clear of third place in December before their dip in form, reflected: ‘It was a fair win.

‘We missed a lot of chances but we defended well and they created few chances. ‘We ran a lot and fought for every ball. The performance in general and individually in the team was positive.’

Leeds went into this game with questions raining down on Bielsa, under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and erratic striker Patrick Bamford.

After just two wins in their previous 11 games, that was with good reason. Yet from the moment Casilla’s name was sung by the Kop end before kick-off, and the Spaniard turned to applaud the crowd’s support, Leeds seemed destined to prevail.

They enjoyed a staggering 75% possession during the first half but had only Ayling’s strike to show for it.

Leeds were no less dominant after the break and Bielsa added: ‘From the first minute we felt the support of our supporters and that was there all throughout the match.

‘The team showed character on the pitch and if there was tension, the team didn’t realise that.’

There was certainly no hiding place at Elland Road in front of a crowd of 35,819, English football’s biggest crowd of the day.

With Kalvin Phillips expertly patrolling the midfield of the park, Leeds were quickly dominant, forcing two corners inside the opening two minutes, the second of which captain Liam Cooper headed wide.

A Leeds goal appeared inevitable and it duly arrived through Ayling. Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich had low strikes blocked inside Bristol’s penalty area before the ball ran loose to Ayling, who fired home a low left-foot shot from eight yards out.

The true value of Ayling’s winner will not be known for another few weeks, of course.

Those Leeds fans with half-full glasses were last night putting it somewhere around the £170million mark – the price of promotion.

Three minutes later, Dallas hit the crossbar and Bamford thumped home the rebound, only for an offside flag to deny him a much-needed goal.

Leeds continued to dominate possession and had 13 goal attempts before their visitors had even had one.

The second half continued with a familiar theme as Helder Costa, Bamford and Costa again all went close with City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley in impressive form.

With ten minutes remaining, Robins frontman Nahki Wells found the side netting. But that really was it for the insipid visitors, whose play-off hopes were dealt a blow.

City boss Lee Johnson felt Ayling was fortunate to escape being punished for a handball inside Leeds’ penalty box early in the second half.

Johnson said: ‘I thought Leeds were the better side throughout the game but it is an unbelievably bad decision from the referee – a 100 percent penalty, Ayling’s handball.

‘When you see that, you will realise that. I can’t grumble we were beat but we had an opportunity there to go and score a penalty.’

Leeds had further chances when Harrison smashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar and substitute Jean-Kevin Augustin hit a low shot into the side netting.

The final whistle was rapturously received and moments later the scoreline from Fulham’s shock home defeat to Barnsley flashed up on Elland Road’s big screen.

Cue another almighty roar. For Leeds, united again, perhaps this could finally be their year after all.