Leeds United and Manchester United are at odds over a low away allocation at Elland Road and a lack of concessions for senior fans.

MANCHESTER UNITED and Leeds United are in a bitter feud over away tickets for their upcoming match at Elland Road.

For the February 20 match, the Red Devils have been offered only 2,565 tickets, when they had hoped for 3,000.

Leeds’ decision not to offer senior discounts also disappointed them.

United filed a formal grievance with the Premier League.

“Leeds United has offered our fans only 2,565 (including 225 restricted view) tickets for this game, versus the 3,000 we were expecting in line with Premier League guidelines,” the club wrote in an email to fans.

“They’ve also said they’re not going to give seniors a senior discount.”

“The Premier League has been contacted about these issues.”

According to the Mail, the issue arose after Leeds installed a TV studio in the away section before Christmas, reducing capacity.

The club was told that the priority should be given to the visiting fans.

The Whites now face a bill of £50,000 to have it removed.

Television and radio broadcasting will now take place on the field or elsewhere in the stadium.

As a result, United has been offered a figure that is closer to the 3,000 they were hoping for.

The number is still under 3000, with’segregation logistics’ being blamed for the shortfall.

Over-65s will also be able to take advantage of a “minimal offering” of concessions.

