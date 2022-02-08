Leeds United are bracing themselves for a triple transfer raid on Raphinha, Phillips, and Meslier, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and West Ham all interested.

Leeds United are preparing for a triple transfer raid on Raphinha, Phillips, and Meslier, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and West Ham all interested.

According to reports, LEEDS are planning a triple transfer raid on Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, and Illan Meslier.

The trio has shone for the Premier League club at Elland Road, but they are being pursued by a number of rivals, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, and Ben Chilwell were all sold for large sums of money in separate summers, and the club is said to be interested in adopting Leicester City’s policy of only allowing one major departure per season.

Leeds, however, are aware that they will have to fight hard to keep all three players when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to The Athletic.

United and Chelsea are among the many clubs keeping an eye on Raphinha’s situation, which also includes Liverpool, West Ham, Bayern Munich, and PSG.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires in 2024, but Leeds are hoping to extend it.

Phillips is also wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool, and West Ham United.

As he demonstrated at Euro 2020, the England international is widely regarded as one of the country’s best midfielders.

Phillips hasn’t played since December 5 due to injury, and Bielsa has missed him greatly.

Three bids for Declan Rice’s Three Lions partner were rejected by the Hammers in January, including one for a club-record £55 million.

The 26-year-old was unconcerned about their rejection and is content to remain at his boyhood club for the time being.

Kevin Sharp, his agent, says they now expect the Yorkshire club to follow through on their promise of a new, extended contract.

Finally, Meslier is said to be a United target.

Despite the fact that they already have David De Gea and Dean Henderson, the Red Devils could make a surprise move for the French goalkeeper.

Meslier, 21, signed a five-year contract at Elland Road in the summer and would not be cheap as United look to replace £375,000-a-week goalkeeper David De Gea, whose deal expires next year.

