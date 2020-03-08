Leeds United move academy and women’s teams away from training ground amid coronavirus threat

Leeds United have moved their academy and women’s teams out of their Thorpe Arch training ground amid fears the coronavirus could derail the first team’s Premier League bid.

The new measures are designed to reduce the risk of manager Marcelo Bielsa and his players from coming into contact with the virus.

The Yorkshire side have already limited supporter access to the players before and after matches, while also advising fans not to celebrate goals with any physical contact.

Leeds moved back to the top of the Championship on Saturday thanks to their 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town and West Brom’s goalless draw at Swansea.

After five consecutive wins, all without conceding a goal, Leeds are now seven points above third-place Fulham and on course for automatic promotion to the top-flight.

‘Following the increased threat posed by COVID-19, we have taken the decision to temporarily move our women’s side, as well as our academy teams, to new facilities to train at with immediate effect,’ a club statement said.

‘We believe the fact that the facility is shared with our first team leaves us with little choice but to take this action, to protect Marcelo Bielsa’s squad from any risk of coming into contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

‘The Under 23 and Under 18 sides will continue to use Thorp Arch for the time being, but any further risk may result in those teams also staying away. All non-essential visitors will be prohibited.’

It is just the latest measure taken in the sporting world to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The traditional pre-match handshakes will not take place before Premier League and EFL fixtures for the time being.

And the English leagues could follow the example of Italy’s Serie A and play matches behind closed doors should the situation get worse.