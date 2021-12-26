Leeds United vs. Rotherham United

Leeds United vs. Blackburn Rovers

Positive cases at Leeds United’s squad are still in isolation, so Tuesday’s match has been canceled.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Tuesday, December 2nd, an English Premier League match will be played.

Due to coronavirus cases in the Leeds United squad, the match against Aston Villa was postponed on Sunday.

Leeds United released a statement saying, “We can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on the 28th December 2021 has been postponed.”

The club went on to say that no new infections had been discovered, but that the majority of the cases at Leeds were still being treated in isolation.

“As a result, we still don’t have enough first-team players to meet Premier League requirements for the (Aston Villa) match,” Leeds United added.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, wished Leeds United “all the best.”

The Premier League also postponed the Liverpool vs. Manchester United match earlier this week.

Due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad, the game was rescheduled for Boxing Day.

Leeds United announced on Thursday that the club had previously closed its Thorp Arch training ground for a few days due to virus concerns.

Following a recent spike in infections across the country, the league recently reverted to emergency COVID-19 measures, including more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, and observing social distancing.