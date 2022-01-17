Leeds United’s win over West Ham United demonstrates that Premier League clubs can compete despite Covid, injuries, and Afcon absences.

Leeds United’s victory over West Ham United demonstrates that Premier League clubs can compete despite Covid, injuries, and Afcon absences.

Leeds did not moan about the absences against West Ham, instead bolstering their matchday squad with a group of youngsters and winning the game.

Following the game that did go ahead in London on Sunday, David Moyes introduced us to what might be the overarching emotion in the overlapping chapter that comes with all of these Premier League postponements: bemusement over when the rearranged fixtures will take place.

West Ham had hoped to profit from the postponement of the north London derby, but a 3-2 home loss to Leeds only served to boost Arsenal and Tottenham, who can both mathematically overtake the Hammers in fourth place.

Although actual points are preferable to hypothetical ones, West Ham’s loss ends a run of three consecutive league victories.

Moyes admitted that his players were tired at London Stadium, and the West Ham manager questioned why his team was forced to play Norwich last Wednesday while Leeds was given a week to prepare for the trip south despite having games to catch up on.

“I believe it was a significant factor,” Moyes said.

“We didn’t understand why we had to play Norwich at that time.

We were forced to go again at this point in the season after missing one game due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Leeds had two games to play and had not been asked to play in the middle of the week, but we were.”

I don’t understand it, and it only proves that the people making those decisions don’t understand what recovery is, or what it means to play games on a regular basis – they’re definitely getting it wrong.”

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted that the Premier League had asked why the Norwich game was scheduled when it was, but that a request to move it to a different date was denied.

Because Arsenal’s match against Spurs has been postponed, the Scot believes he may have to be tougher.

“I don’t really care about that,” he continued, “but maybe I’m not being tough enough when I say we could have done with the game against Norwich being off and fought harder for it.”

“Perhaps.”

