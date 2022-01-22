Leeds vs Newcastle: Player ratings and match report as Shelvey’s free-kick seals crucial relegation win

Shelvey’s goal 15 minutes from time gave Eddie Howe’s side their second win of the season, lifting them above Watford into 18th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United had lost three players to injury by the end of a bruising afternoon at Elland Road; Ryan Fraser was crippled by an ankle injury, and Joe Willock appeared to be struggling to break into a sprint.

The fact that they got three valuable points out of it on a day when they had to walk through Leeds United’s tornado of first-half energy is the clearest sign yet that they can secure Premier League survival.

The victory came thanks to a decisive right-footed swipe from Jonjo Shelvey midway through the second half, during which they grew in authority and influence as Kieron Trippier assisted in suffocating Leeds’ main threat, Jack Harrison.

That was the type of game it was.

In a first half that exposed Newcastle’s fragile confidence, Marcelo Bielsa’s side started with their tails up and forced the tempo.

Raphinha, Harrison, and Daniel James created space and opportunities, but they were unable to provide the finishing touch that would have put Newcastle’s resolve to the test.

As Newcastle struggled to get out of their own half, Martin Dubravka’s point-blank save from James kept the game level.

Despite the lack of points on the board, Eddie Howe is adamant that his team is improving.

And it showed in the second half, when Allan Saint-Maximin grew in stature and Joe Willock, Newcastle’s enigmatic midfielder, began to grasp the situation.

Shelvey rushed to the raucous away crowd to celebrate the victory.

His ability to limit Leeds’ dominance in the first half validated Howe’s decision to give him such a crucial role.

Newcastle could have won by a larger margin had Leeds not faltered in the second half.

Illan Meslier made up for his error for the Shelvey free-kick by saving superbly from Willock, while Saint-Maximin had justified calls for a penalty turned down.

Newcastle now travel to Saudi Arabia for a mid-season break with confidence and breathing space, allowing the club’s transfer negotiators to work with renewed optimism.

