‘Left big scars,’ says Lewis Hamilton, who was driven to succeed after experiencing racism as a young go-kart driver.

‘Left big scars,’ says Lewis Hamilton, who was driven to succeed after being subjected to racism as a young go-kart driver.

After enduring harrowing racism as a young go-kart driver, LEWIS HAMILTON’S mental strength cannot be questioned, according to Mercedes principal Toto Wolff.

The 37-year-old Brit hasn’t been seen or heard from since the season’s tumultuous finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

Hamilton’s future in the sport has been called into question, with reports of his retirement circulating.

Given his previous experiences, Wolff expects him to return stronger, as he explained to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“He was insulted on the go-kart track as a child,” the Austrian, 49, said.

“White parents forbade their children from interacting with him, which left deep scars on him as well.”

“Racing was the valve for him to show everyone, and it is still for him.”

Hamilton has used his public platform to fight racial prejudice on numerous occasions.

He has urged Formula One to address issues of diversity in the sport.

He’s also invested £20 million in his own Mission 44 foundation, which aims to help young people from underrepresented communities.

Fighting for these worthy causes, Hamilton believes, has aided his racing.

“So now it’s the background work that I’m doing and then I’m turning up and I’m enjoying this job,” he told Sky Sports in October.

I believe it is aiding me in my race.

“It’s like a new drive for me, and I feel like it’s giving me more endurance because there’s so much work to be done.”

It also gives me a sense of purpose in my life.

Racing isn’t something you do; it’s something you do.”

Hamilton has also advocated for the LGBTQ(plus) community on numerous occasions, most recently donning a rainbow helmet in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal.

Despite Hamilton’s public silence, SunSport understands that Mercedes is in contact with him.

He also believes that by remaining silent, he is shifting the focus to the FIA and keeping the pressure on their investigation.

Following FIA race director Michael Masi’s rule-bending, which allowed Max Verstappen to beat Hamilton to the title last year, Wolff offered his thoughts on Hamilton’s future.

“I sincerely hope Lewis continues to race because he is the greatest driver of all time,” he told RacingNews365.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll be working through the events.”

“I believe his heart will tell him, ‘I need to keep going,’ because he’s at the top of his game as a racer.”

“However, because he is a…, we must overcome the pain that was inflicted on him on Sunday.”

