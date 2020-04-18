Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel warns club over replacing De Gea with Henderson

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes Dean Henderson has a long way to go before he can challenge David de Gea for the No 1 spot.

The 22-year-old has impressed during his two-year loan spell at Sheffield United and his parent club have a big decision to make this summer over his future.

But former Red Devils goalkeeper Schmeichel believes Henderson hasn’t played under the type of pressure De Gea has experienced at Old Trafford.

Speaking during an Instagram live broadcast, Schmeichel said: ‘Would anyone seriously consider not having David de Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?

‘There’s no doubt about Henderson’s potential, but he’s played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.

‘But Henderson will need to show another season, like he’s just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.

‘There’s a really big difference between being the No.1 at Bramall Lane and being the No.1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.

‘I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goalscorers, and they haven’t been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent.

‘That’s simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.

‘Just as an example, if Henderson makes a mistake – and I can only remember one he made against Liverpool – it’s ‘oh yeah but he’s young and talented and blah blah blah’, because he plays for Sheffield United.

‘If he makes that mistake at Old Trafford, for Manchester United, then it’s headlines and it’s all week until he plays the next game, where they question his ability to be the No.1.’