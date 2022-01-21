Legendary NFL Player Confirms Coaching Interest

Jerry Rice, a former NFL superstar and all-time great wide receiver, is considering a return to coaching.

Rice claims that his longtime rival and short-time teammate Deion Sanders inspired him to pursue coaching at any level.

He said in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends last week, “Not until Deion with Jackson State.”

“Because I felt like I’d been playing for a long time.”

I was completely dedicated.

And I just poured everything I had into my career to the point where I didn’t have any left,” Rice continued.

“Because as a coach, you don’t have much of a life.”

I’m talking about training.

It’s difficult, man, and it consumes the majority of your time.

It does, however, necessitate complete dedication.

And you’ve got to put your whole heart and soul into it.

As a result, it began to cross my mind a little.”

Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders played together in the NFL for 13 years. Both perennial All-Pros, the two superstars spent 12 years as rivals and one season as teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994.

Coach Prime has revitalized Jackson State’s program since taking over as head coach in 2020, bringing in a slew of big-name recruits and transfer portal pick-ups.

He guided his SWAC team to an overall record of 11-2 this past season.

Rice was a standout wide receiver for Mississippi Valley State, an HBCU in the SWAC, during his college career.

Rice and Sanders could resurface as rivals in the same college conference.

