Legends predict that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will finally bring Wales playoff glory after their heartbreak at Euro 2004.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have been tipped by legends to finally bring Wales playoff glory after the heartbreak of Euro 2004.

In today’s Zurich draw, the Dragons will learn their opponents for the March home semi-final.

In a one-legged tie at Cardiff City Stadium, Robert Page’s side could face Ukraine, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, or North Macedonia.

After a hard-fought first leg stalemate, Wales lost 1-0 at home to Russia in the Euro 2004 play-offs under Mark Hughes.

The defeat was described by Robert Earnshaw as “the hardest of his career,” but he believes Bale and his teammates can handle the pressure.

“Whoever we play, we have to be positive in our approach because we have some very good players,” said Earnshaw, who used to play for Wales.

“It’s not like a normal game in that you know the prize at the end is enormous.”

When it comes to the playoffs, you have to make sure you’ve taken care of everything.

The stakes are high.

“It’s great that we have players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey because they are great footballers, but what isn’t mentioned is the amount of pressure and weight of the nation on their shoulders all of the time, and they consistently deliver.”

“For the entire country, qualifying for a World Cup would be amazing and unbelievable.”

Earnshaw, 40, believes Hughes was too cautious in starting the Russian return match with the same 4-5-1 formation that worked so well for him in Moscow.

“Mark felt a bit of pressure, and he’ll be the first to admit it because there were a couple of decisions he could have made differently,” the 59-cap veteran continued.

“In the second leg, we went 4-5-1, which is unusual for us.”

We’d been playing 4-3-3 ahead of the rest of the team, and if we’d kept it up, we’d have probably made it through.

“We had Craig Bellamy, John Hartson, Ryan Giggs, and myself, so we had goals and creativity, and that’s how we got to the play-offs in the first place.”

“Because the result didn’t go our way, we didn’t approach the game as we should have.”

Because of the disappointment, it was difficult and definitely one of the most difficult times of my career.

“I thought we’d qualify going into the game because we did so well to get the 0-0 draw, but the game didn’t flow.”

“So, this time, let’s give it our all.”

Let’s not be hesitant or cautious.

“Go out there and try to win the game,” says the player.

