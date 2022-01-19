Leicester 2 Tottenham 3: Steven Bergwijn scores TWO added-time goals to snare a huge three points for the Foxes.

Leicester 2 Tottenham 3: Steven Bergwijn comes off the bench to score TWO added-time goals, securing a huge three points.

TOTTENHAM made an incredible comeback to defeat Leicester 3-2 and close the gap on the top four.

In injury time, Leicester led 2-1, but Steven Bergwijn’s double brought Spurs back from the brink.

With time added on, the forward pounced on a loose ball to equalize, before finding the time to score a winner after the restart.

Spurs started well, but Leicester took the lead against the run of play when Patson Daka tucked the ball in after Sergio Reguillon’s clearance failed.

Tottenham’s possession dominance paid off when Harry Kane equalised, turning Caglar Soyuncu brilliantly before finding the bottom corner with his weaker foot.

Despite several absentees, including Jamie Vardy, the Foxes maintained their belief and thought they had won the game 15 minutes from time when James Maddison scored.

The midfielder combined well with substitute Harvey Barnes before firing past Hugo Lloris for his fifth goal in seven games.

