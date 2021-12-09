Leicester 3 Napoli 2: The Foxes are relegated to the Europa Conference League after a thriller in which wasteful finishing proved costly.

Napoli 3 Leicester 2: The Foxes are relegated to the Europa League after a thriller in which wasteful finishing proved costly.

NAPOLI’S dramatic win sent wasteful Leicester into the Europa Conference League play-offs, but the Foxes were on the verge of a miraculous comeback.

The dejected Foxes trudged off, but would have advanced to the Europa League knockout stages if Legia Warsaw had not missed a 98th-minute penalty in their 1-0 loss to Spartak Moscow.

The Italians’ fourth-minute opener was a step-over and drilled finish by Adam Ounas, who punished a gaping Foxes’ miss.

Midway through the first half, Andrea Petagna squared for Eljif Elmas to double Napoli’s lead.

After a James Maddison free-kick was deflected to the veteran defender by Eljif Elmas, Jonny Evans blasted the Foxes back into the match.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall volleyed a smart leveller from another Maddison free-kick in the 33rd minute.

Elmas, on the other hand, was given far too much room to wriggle free and put Napoli back in front after 53 minutes.

After latching onto a poor pass from Giovanni di Lorenzo, Maddison hit the post when he should have equalized.

However, against a Napoli side that only had five regular starters, Leicester squandered a slew of chances.

Nonetheless, if Legia had converted a last-gasp penalty kick in Russia, the.Foxes would have advanced to the Europa League knockout stages ahead of Spartak.

