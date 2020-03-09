Leicester 4-0 Aston Villa: Foxes savage sorry Villa after Pepe Reina horror show

Jamie Vardy needed only three minutes to break a goalscoring duck lasting nearly three months as the second-half substitute’s double put Leicester’s Champions League challenge back on track and increased Villa’s relegation fears.

Harvey Barnes had taken advantage of goalkeeper Pepe Reina’s howler to put the home side one up at half time, before Vardy took centre stage.

He had not scored since the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on December 21 — nine games ago — after his flying start to the campaign was interrupted by injury.

Yet moments after replacing Kelechi Iheanacho on the hour mark, the striker converted from the penalty spot. Vardy and Barnes added further goals to leave Villa rooted in the bottom three after their fourth consecutive defeat.

There was an edge to Vardy’s celebration as he let Reina know exactly what he thought of the Spaniard’s apparent attempts to distract him before the kick was taken.

Vardy was smiling at full time as Leicester restored their eight-point cushion over Manchester United, while Villa remain two points adrift of safety.

Villa had won just once at Leicester in the Premier League era and have taken only two victories away from Villa Park in the league this term.

Yet Dean Smith’s men started brightly, perhaps encouraged by the fact Vardy — available again after missing two games with a calf injury — was only on the bench.

Conor Hourihane should have marked a rare start with a goal in the sixth minute after Jack Grealish and Matt Targett combined down the left, only for the Irishman to take a fresh-air shot when unmarked six yards out.

Having let Leicester off the hook, Villa then nearly gifted them a goal. Bjorn Engels and Reina could not decide how to deal with Ricardo Pereira’s lofted pass from deep and Engels’ attempted headed to the stranded goalkeeper trickled just wide.

Reina then redeemed himself by producing a fine save to keep out the unmarked Jonny Evans’ header from James Maddison’s corner. Another corner from Maddison led to another chance moments later, with Caglar Soyuncu sending his header too high when left alone at the far post.

After Wilfred Ndidi’s fierce challenge on Grealish had briefly floored the Villa captain, Leicester wanted a penalty when James Justin — in at left back for the injured Ben Chilwell — tumbled under Frederic Guilbert’s challenge, but neither referee Michael Oliver nor VAR signalled a penalty.

Kelechi Iheanacho headed Pereira’s cross wide from eight yards and Barnes shot weakly at Reina after Dennis Praet had released him with an excellent pass.

Barnes did not have to wait long to correct his mistake. Against his former club, Marc Albrighton spotted Guilbert out of position and released Barnes down the left in the 41st minute.

Reina came charging out of goal to meet the winger but got nowhere near making a clearance.

It was a terrible error by the veteran keeper and allowed Barnes to move inside, steady himself and find the net from the edge of the box. Soon after, the impressive Pereira followed through with a challenge on Targett and caught the shin of the Villa left back.

Iheanacho had scored six goals in his previous five games against Villa yet he was frustrated again soon after half time when more poor defending allowed him clean through, but Reina saved.

Maddison continued to be dangerous from set pieces. He whipped over a free-kick from the left that Evans headed just wide.

Within three minutes of coming on, Vardy had broken his drought. Tyrone Mings handled Barnes’ cross and after VAR had upheld the penalty call, Vardy rammed the spot kick down the centre as Reina dived to his left.

The forward appeared to have been upset by something during the build-up to the kick and after converting, he pointed at Reina before later putting his fingers to his lips in a ‘shush’ gesture.

Vardy made it three when he benefited from more desperate defending to beat Reina at his near post with 11 minutes remaining, before Barnes added No 4 with a close-range finish from Albrighton’s cut-back.