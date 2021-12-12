Leicester 4 Newcastle 0: After goals from Tielemans, Daka, and Maddison, the Foxes move up to eighth place.

Leicester moved up to eighth place in the Premier League table after defeating Newcastle 4-0 at the King Power Stadium. YOURI TIELEMANS scored twice.

Brendan Rodgers’ side outclassed Eddie Howe’s men in both halves, with the Belgian midfielder scoring in each half.

In the 39th minute, Tielemans scored from the penalty spot into the top left corner, breaking the deadlock.

Just before the hour mark, striker Patson Daka doubled the hosts’ lead by completing a fantastic team goal.

In the 81st minute, Tielemans added a third goal, before James Maddison scored after combining with Daka.

Leicester are back in the top half of the Premier League table after going two games without a win.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is still in 19th place after losing for the eighth time this season.

More to come…

