Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers calls for FA Cup replays to be scrapped

Brendan Rodgers has joined the calls to scrap FA Cup replays ahead of Leicester’s fourth-round tie at Brentford on Saturday.

If the game ends in a draw, the two-week winter break for all Premier League clubs will effectively not exist for Leicester, as they will have to tackle the Championship side in a replay, in between league matches against Chelsea in February 1, and at Wolves on February 14.

Leicester are third in the league and are also involved in the Carabao Cup, where a win in the semi-final second leg at Aston Villa on Tuesday will be enough to secure a place in the Final.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have said FA Cup ties should be settled at the first time of asking and Rodgers agrees.

He said: ‘Ideally there wouldn’t be a replay, you would finish it there and then with a penalty shoot-out. Absolutely.

‘[The winter break] wasn’t really a break because if you get a replay, you’re in during that week for a game.

‘And then we play on the Friday [at Wolves]when it could have been on a Sunday.’

Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy could be back in time for Leicester’s winner-takes-all Carabao Cup semi-final against Villa.

Vardy damaged a glute during the 4-1 win over West Ham on Wednesday and will not feature.

Rodgers is likely to rotate heavily at Griffin Park, especially with the Villa game only three days later. With Dean Smith’s side out of the FA Cup, they have a free weekend.

The Leicester boss has challenged his players to secure their own break by getting the job done on Saturday.

He added: ‘We always put a team out we think can win. We obviously have a big game on Tuesday at Villa so the reward is there that if you do your job, then you get an extra few days free.

‘If you somehow don’t, of course you’re in after the Chelsea game and getting ready for the replay.’