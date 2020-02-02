Leicester City seal late deadline day loan move for Wolves centre back Ryan Bennett

Leicester have announced the loan signing of Wolves defender Ryan Bennett, who arrives at the King Power Stadium for the rest of the season.

The centre back, who has fallen out of favour under Nuno Espírito Santo, has been brought in by Brendan Rodgers to provide cover for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, while also providing an experienced option if the Foxes switch to a back three.

Sportsmail understands Leicester will be obliged to complete a £5million permanent transfer in the summer if Bennett, 29, makes a certain number of appearances.

Bennett’s arrival has enabled Filip Benkovic to leave the club on loan, with Bristol City signing the Croatian centre back.

Middlesbrough had been close to a deal earlier in the week but Benkovic joined Bristol City despite the window entering its final hour.

Meanwhile, Wolves were facing an uphill struggle to sign a new striker with only hours remaining until the window closes.

The Molineux club had been hoping to sign Nelson Oliveira from AEK Athens but have not yet been able to agree a deal with the Greek club.