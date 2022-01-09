Leicester City sold five stars for £260 million… then rebuilt a £430 million team that won the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Leicester City sold five stars for £260 million, then rebuilt a team worth £430 million that won the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

LEICESTER CITY won the FA Cup last season and, thanks to shrewd business, were able to compete for a Champions League spot.

Since Jon Rudkin was appointed as director of football in 2015, the Foxes have made an incredible £260 million on players they bought for just £18 million.

Even better, they’ve wisely invested that money in young players whose stock has risen.

Leicester’s squad is now worth around £430 million, according to Transfermarkt.com.

If James Maddison (£50 million) and Caglar Soyuncu (£40 million) move, they could help the club’s finances in the future.

Despite winning the league title in 2016, Brendan Rodgers’ side is still regarded as a seller.

Leicester may be forced to accept offers for their star players if the price is right – at the rate of one per season.

And, since 2016, they’ve benefited from a transfer recruitment process overseen by Lee Congerton.

N’Golo Kante, a £6 million Caen signing, joined Chelsea for £30 million the following year.

Danny Drinkwater, his midfield partner, joined Chelsea for £40 million in 2017.

Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City for £60 million a year later, Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80 million in 2019, and Ben Chilwell joined Chelsea for £50 million last summer to complete a hat-trick of Leicester signings in recent years.

Surprisingly, those sales added £260 million to their coffers.

What’s more amazing is that they only cost £18 million.

Any team would suffer if they lost a player of that caliber.

Even if Leicester haven’t improved on their Premier League-winning team, they are unquestionably competitive.

The club has prospered over the years thanks to judicious investment in new signings, particularly young players.

Wilfred Ndidi, 24, joined the King Power Stadium from Genk in 2017 for a fee of £20 million.

According to Transfermarket.com, the Nigerian international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the country, and could command a fee of at least £50 million.

And if Leicester sells James Maddison, who they paid £20 million for from Norwich in 2018, he could fetch even more money.

Arsenal would have to pay £70 million for the playmaker, according to reports from last summer.

Wesley Fofana, a £30 million summer signing, has been linked with a £80 million move to Manchester United, which is the same fee Leicester paid for former center-back Harry Maguire in 2019.

According to Transfermarket.com, the Leicester City squad is currently worth around £430 million, with an average age of 27.

