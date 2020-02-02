Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expresses his alarm at Aston Villa’s pitch invasion

Brendan Rodgers has expressed alarm at the pitch invasion that followed the Leicester’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat at Aston Villa, which is being investigated by the FA.

Some fans were able to get very close to the Leicester players, and although none reported any incidents to the manager, Rodgers recalled the attack on Villa captain Jack Grealish by a Birmingham fan at St Andrew’s last season as he stressed the need to keep players safe.

During the Second City derby last March, a fan ran on to the pitch and struck Grealish, with Blues fined £42,500.

Rodgers said: ‘It’s not an ideal scenario. You see now in the modern game what’s happening. You see what happened to Jack Grealish at St Andrew’s.

‘In that situation you want to get into the changing room as quick as you can – that’s what’s key.

‘Players are on the pitch and it should be safest place for them to be. We understand the elation of any team if [they get to Wembley]however the safety is paramount for the players.’

Meanwhile, Leicester were trying to sign a centre-back on loan for the rest of the season on Friday, which would allow Filip Benkovic to leave the club on a temporary deal, with Middlesbrough leading the chase.

The Foxes showed an interest in Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard earlier in the window but have so far been unable to agree a deal with their Premier League rivals.

Rodgers added: ‘This is going to be a difficult market for us from a financial perspective. So where we’re at is looking at one or two loans, if that’s possible.

‘If something comes out of the woodwork that is different for us, or something outstanding, then the club can look at it. But that’s always going to be difficult.

‘We don’t have the resources and the finances that Manchester United have. We’re not in that bracket.’