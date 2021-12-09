Leicester vs. Napoli: Player ratings and analysis as the wasteful Foxes crash out of the Europa League.

Leicester vs. Napoli: Player ratings and analysis as the squandering Foxes crash out of the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had chances to tie the game and even win it, but Napoli held on for a famous win and relegated the Foxes to the Europa Conference League.

Leicester went from first to third and back again, but a 3-2 defeat to Napoli knocked them out of the Europa League group stages.

The Foxes had fought back from goals by Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas in the first half hour to draw level before half-time, but they fell behind after the break when Elmas’ second goal re-established Napoli’s lead.

In an end-to-end, thrilling conclusion to a razor-tight group, the visitors squandered a number of chances, but that will be of little consolation when Brendan Rodgers enters the Europa Conference League, Europe’s third tier of club football, when the knockout stages begin in February.

Legia Warsaw were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time to draw the game and send Leicester through ahead of Spartak Moscow, but goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov saved the spot-kick, confirming Leicester’s exit.

Because of a late-arriving and then lost shuttle bus, many of the 600 Foxes fans who bravely traveled to southern Italy missed the drama of the opening minutes.

They might not have been disappointed if they hadn’t been able to see what happened, as Thomas Castagne’s close-range shot was blocked off the line before three minutes had passed.

In a group where only two points separated first and fourth at kick-off, things got even worse for Leicester when a loose pass from Caglar Soyuncu left Youri Tielemans powerless to retain possession, and Ounas, making his first Napoli start of the season, took full advantage.

Leicester’s chances of even making the playoffs looked slim by the time the game reached the 25th minute, as Spartak Moscow scored in Warsaw to move ahead of them in the standings, and Ryan Bertrand played the world onside to allow Napoli to double their lead through Elmas.

However, the drama was far from over.

Leicester was fortunate when James Maddison’s poor free-kick hit a post as rain poured down on Napoli’s half-full but still loud stadium.

