Leicester vs. Newcastle: Player ratings and analysis, as Maddison and Tielemans put an end to Howe’s comeback.

Newcastle United were outclassed at the King Power Stadium a week after their first win of the season.

(Tielemans 38′, Daka 57′, Tielemans 81′, Maddison 85′) Leicester defeat Newcastle 4-0.

Leicester climbed back into the top half of the Premier League thanks to a combination of sublime and sinister play from James Maddison.

The England midfielder cynically bought a penalty, which Youri Tielemans converted, before displaying the more acceptable aspects of his game with a perfectly weighted first-time pass in the build-up to Patson Daka doubling the Foxes’ lead shortly after the break.

Maddison set up Tielemans’ third goal before completing the scoring himself in a rout.

Brendan Rodgers’ side overcame an early loss of the hamstrung Jonny Evans to earn only their second home win since the end of October, helping to atone for their Europa League exit in midweek.

The game swung in their favor seven minutes before halftime when Jamaal Lascelles foolishly hung a leg out for Maddison to run into and go to ground without needing a second invitation.

It was ostensibly a penalty won as much as one given away, but it stood up to VAR scrutiny to become the Premier League’s eighth spot-kick of the weekend.

With regular penalty taker Jamie Vardy on the bench, Tielemans was tasked with converting Leicester’s first penalty of the season, sending Martin Dubravka the wrong way with a confident finish into the top corner on his first league appearance in over a month.

In the 57th minute, Maddison calmed nerves by releasing Harvey Barnes with an inch-perfect through ball from the outside of his right foot.

Leicester (4-2-3-1) has a record of 4-2-3-1.

Substitutes

(4-4-2) Newcastle

Substitutes

Barnes had time and space with the Newcastle defense trailing and rolled the ball across an unguarded area for Daka to score for the seventh time this season with a routine finish.

Given that Newcastle had not won on the road in over eight months and had only scored five times in eight away games this season, it was effectively game over for Eddie Howe’s four-game mini-revival.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Leicester vs Newcastle: Player ratings and analysis as Maddison and Tielemans bring Howe’s revival to a halt