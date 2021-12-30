Leicester vs Norwich is the latest Premier League match to be canceled as the year 2022 begins with more Covid issues.

The match between Leicester and Norwich on New Year’s Day has been postponed.

The Canaries have requested that the Premier League postpone their visit to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Covid-19 cases, injuries, and illness have hit the Premier League’s bottom club once more.

In Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Norwich was without ten first-team players.

However, because they had so few players available, they were able to cancel their trip to West Ham on December 18.

Norwich have had their request accepted, despite Dean Smith’s squad being decimated and few players even training.

The rest of the story will be revealed later…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new and improved free App.

Click here if you’re using an iPhone, and here if you’re using Android.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun and follow us on Twitter at @TheSun.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.