Leicester vs Tottenham (FREE): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for the Premier League match.

TOTTENHAM can finally start their season, but they must first face a tough Leicester side at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs have had two games postponed in the last three weeks, with their match against Burnley being canceled due to bad weather and their match against Brighton being halted due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Antonio Conte will be hoping that his team can regain some much-needed momentum as the festive season approaches.

Leicester, on the other hand, are in fine form, having thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at the weekend, despite the fact that top goalscorer Jamie Vardy was on the bench.

Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the Leicester players suspended after testing positive for Covid-19.

For the Foxes, Wesley Fofana and James Justin are both injured.

Spurs’ Christian Romero is still out with an injury, but Sergio Reguilon could start for the visitors.

Antonio Conte’s side are likely to start Tanguy Ndombele in central midfield.

*At the time of publication, Betfair’s odds were correct.