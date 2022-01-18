Leicester vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and Premier League kick-off time

Leicester vs Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

IN THEIR NEXT PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH, TOTTENHAM will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs have a backlog of Premier League games to play after a number of Covid-19 postponements and bad weather halted a number of their games in recent weeks.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The first team to face them is Leicester, who have had a rollercoaster season but ended 2021 with a big win over Liverpool.

Tottenham were easily knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea, but despite manager Antonio Conte’s reservations about his squad, they are targeting a top four finish in the Premier League.

Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, and Kelechi Iheanacho are all out due to AFCON duty for Leicester.

Ryan Bertrand, Jamie Hardy, Jonny Evans, and Ricardo Pereira are all injured and will not play.

Spurs must evaluate Cristian Romero, who is on the verge of returning to his team.

Heung-min Son is out until February with a muscle strain, so Harry Kane should continue to lead the line.

*Betfair odds are correct at the time of publication.