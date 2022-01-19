Leicester vs Tottenham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, predictions, and the most recent team news

Leicester vs Tottenham: everything you need to know

After both sides’ matches were postponed over the weekend, Leicester and Tottenham’s players will be well rested for their Premier League meeting.

Conte’s side are unbeaten in their last eight league games and have had a few extra days off after their match against Arsenal was postponed.

Spurs will look to exploit a struggling Leicester side, who are currently tenth in the table with only two wins in their last five games.

Everything you need to know about the match can be found below:

With a muscle injury sustained during a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Son Heung-min is expected to be out until February.

Eric Dier and Steven Bergwijn may be able to return to the squad, but they are unlikely to start.

Bergwijn, according to Conte, isn’t fully fit yet.

Leicester’s injury list is shrinking, with James Justin, Timothy Castagne, and Boubakary Soumare all expected to be fit for Thursday’s match.

At the African Cup of Nations, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, and Nampalys Mendy are still playing.

Following the England captain’s candid interview with Gary Neville after the Euros, it was widely assumed that Kane would leave Spurs for Manchester City.

Kane stated that he wanted to play in the biggest games, but his form has since plummeted.

His performances this season have been far below those of previous seasons, and he didn’t score his second goal of the campaign until the 19th of December, when he scored against Liverpool.

Kane has scored three goals in four league games since that game, but Son Heung-min’s injury will present a new challenge for the No 10 in this difficult season.

Last season, Kane and Son broke Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s record of 14 Premier League goal combinations, demonstrating how much they rely on one another.

This season, Son has outscored Kane and has established himself as Spurs’ main man.

Can Kane put together a strong run and reclaim the title?

In the Premier League, the average time it takes for a goal to be scored is:

This will be their first meeting of the season.

They last clashed in May.

