Leicester’s Maddison and Barnes watch as Wright wins a thrilling darts match and Price hits a nine-darter.

Maddison and Barnes of Leicester are watching a thrilling darts match in which Wright wins in a thriller and Price hits a nine-darter.

Maddison and Barnes of Leicester are on hand to watch Wright win a thrilling darts match and Price hit a nine-darter.

Leicester players James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were present at Ally Pally to witness Gerwyn Price’s darting perfection.

Premier League players had a night of high drama at the World Darts Championship in north London.

Price, a 36-year-old Welshman, has been booed and jeered by fans this year for his darts and walk-ons.

Nonetheless, in a tense quarter-final against world number one Michael Smith, the world no.

1 had them all in raptures with a brilliant moment.

The crowd was on their feet and cheering for Price after the perfect leg in the second leg of the fourth set.

It was the event’s record third nine-darter and the world’s 13th in 13 years.

After William Borland’s match-winning ace and Darius Labanauskas’ first-round exit footnote, this is the next best thing.

Smith, 31, congratulated the Welshman and fist-pumped him in a show of good sportsmanship before wrapping up the set and tying the game at 2-2.

FREE BETS AND £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Despite leading 4-3, Price was unable to advance to the semi-finals, as Smith stunned the crowd with a stunning comeback victory.

James Wade, Gary Anderson, and Wright are his opponents in the final four.

“The darts tonight are unbelievable,” said Judd Trump, a former world snooker champion who knows his way around a 147 break.

“I’m ablaze.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy