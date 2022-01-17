Lemina ‘RETIRES,’ Chelsea pursuing Perisic, Eriksen ‘in Brentford talks,’ Martinez to Everton UPDATE

LIVE transfer news: Lemina ‘RETIRES,’ Chelsea scout Perisic, Eriksen ‘in talks with Brentford,’ Martinez to Everton UPDATE

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Everton have sacked Rafael Benitez as manager, and Roberto Martinez, Wayne Rooney, and Kasper Hjelmund are among the frontrunners to replace him.

Christian Eriksen is reportedly a January target for Brentford, according to reports.

After reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea is looking to make a big statement.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but that price could drop to £41.75 million if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress.

And the Holland ace is ready to listen in on what could be a major contract breakthrough.

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is also said to be a target for the Blues.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Celtic keeper Bain has extended his contract with the club.

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has extended his contract until 2024.

The 30-year-old had a contract that was set to expire in the summer of 2023 as Joe Hart’s understudy.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this great club, and I’m so pleased to extend my future at Celtic,” he said on the Celtic website.

Toon should get five stars.

We all know they’re good for the money, but who should Newcastle target this month to help them stay in the Premier League?

SunSport has carefully considered the question and has compiled a five-man short-list.

Eddie Howe should ask the club’s wealthy Saudi owners to sign Diego Carlos of Sevilla, Sven Botman of Lille, Keylor Navas of PSG, Aaron Ramsey of Juventus, and Robin Gosens of Atalanta.

What are your thoughts on the quintet, Magpies fans?

The Udinese are close to completing a deal with Mari.

Udinese are closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal’s forgotten man Pablo Mari.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for the Gunners in nearly five months and must be itching to get back on the pitch.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, is…

