Lennon Fowler, a teen who has been missing for nearly a week, is the subject of growing concern.

Lennon Fowler, 16, has been missing since Christmas Day, and officers have issued a description in the hopes of locating him.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and stands 5ft 10in tall.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black trainers when he was last seen.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on Lennon’s whereabouts or who has seen someone matching his description to get in touch,” Sergeant Adam Cameron said.

Police Scotland is asking anyone with information to call 101 and mention incident 0330 from Sunday, December 26, 2021.