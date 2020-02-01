Leon Edwards vows to fight Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal after beating Tyron Woodley at UFC London

Leon Edwards slammed Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman for a ‘weird WWE moment’ after their heated row and is supremely confident of beating Tyron Woodley at UFC London for a shot at one of them.

‘Rocky’ is headlining on home soil and his March 21 encounter with the former welterweight king is effectively a title eliminator.

The British fighter exclusively told Sportsmail: ‘After defeating Woodley, I will fight for a world title. I think they’ll make Masvidal vs Usman for May and I’ll fight after that, there’s also Conor McGregor involved as well.

‘The division right now is booming, it’s great to be involved and one of the names mentioned. My head is on a world title fight and there are two great stories for either fight me against Masvidal or Usman so they will both sell.

‘Four or five fights ago I was pushing, saying “I want this, I want that” but now I’ve just learnt to trust my journey and it’s played out perfectly.’

On Wednesday, Masvidal and Usman were both performing media duties ahead of the Super Bowl when a huge row erupted and ‘Gamebred’ warned: ‘I’m going to kill you… I’m going to f*** your a** up’.

Edwards was skeptical about the altercation, saying: ‘The Masvidal confrontation with Usman at the Super Bowl thing looked planned to me, staged, it looked weird, like a weird WWE moment.’

Victory against Woodley would inevitably see the Brit settle a score with one of those men. His last defeat came back in 2015 against Usman by decision and he’d love to avenge that loss. He also has genuine bad blood with Masvidal, who punched the Birmingham fighter backstage at the O2 Arena after the same event last year.

Edwards has his hands full for now with Woodley, who defended the title five times before losing to Usman last year.

‘I’m planning for the best Woodley there is,’ he continued. ‘The Woodley that knocked Robbie Lawler out. He’s coming off a loss and coming out with something to prove so I’m preparing for the best man possible.

‘I believe I’ll have every answer there is to shut him down and get the victory so it’ll be a good night and I’ll be victorious.

‘There are many ways to do it against Woodley, I believe. He’s been knocked out before, out-struck before, out-grappled before. He’s lost many ways before so there’s many ways to beat him.

‘My team will approach it and see what the best way is for me to do it, whatever attributes I have to get the win. It would take something special for him to beat me.’

Tickets for UFC London go on sale on Friday and historically sell out incredibly quickly.

‘I’ve been getting hit up for them from friends and family since the fight was announced,’ Edwards said.

‘This is my third main event in the UFC but to do it at home is a bigger deal. I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show for the fans. I’ve never lost in Europe.’

For some the expectation around headlining a massive fight on home soil can add an unwanted burden of expectation but Edwards embraces his role in the limelight having struggled to gain the credit he deserves at times.

‘I enjoy the surroundings at home, I enjoy my family and friends being around, it gives me so much energy and I’ll be bouncing off it. It’ll keep me going during fight week and give me energy heading into the fight so that’s probably one of the reasons I do so well at home.

‘London is only a couple of hours away from Birmingham so I’ll come down on the Wednesday night, so for me it’s perfect. Some people don’t like it, all the pressure of being at home, having family and friends around but I embrace it and it’s good for me.

‘You get tunnel vision but at the back of your head you know your family are there watching you so you want to get it for them as well.’

With Conor McGregor stepping back into the welterweight division for his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone, more eyes than ever are on the 170-pound weight class.

It is not inconceivable that Edwards is perhaps two victories away from a massive scrap with the Irishman.

Asked how he would see that contest playing out, Edwards responded: ‘I fancy my chances against any man. His fight was great with ‘Cowboy’, he’d won nothing for about three years so it was great to see him come back.

‘I’ve got nothing against McGregor, but I reckon he’ll move back down to lightweight or if he does stay up here he’ll probably fight Nate Diaz or someone like that. I don’t think he’ll try to get the welterweight belt yet, maybe a rematch with Khabib.’

Victory over Woodley on home turf in just under two months would open the door to some gigantic fights and truly announce the 28-year-old as Britain’s next superstar in the UFC.

