Leroy Sane’s future at Manchester City set to remain uncertain until the end of the season

Uncertainty surrounding Leroy Sane’s future is set to rumble on for the remainder of this season, with Bayern Munich retaining keen interest in the Manchester City winger.

The Germany international will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and last year’s offer of a bumper new deal has been left unsigned.

The 24-year-old, who is nearing a first-team return following a long-term knee injury, has had City’s desire to keep him made clear by manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern remain interested in landing Sane but believe it will cost them upwards of £80million to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium – even given his contract situation.

‘Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,’ said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. ‘Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.’

Sane’s future has prompted confusion for some time, with Sportsmail last year revealing disagreements within the player’s own family over his next step.

His mother, former Olympic gymnast Regina Weber, was representing him before he turned to David Beckham’s agency.

It recently emerged that Sane was again on the move, making the switch to LIAN Sports, based in Malta, and whose client list includes Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

Sane is yet to be listed on LIAN’s website, with their representation not officially starting until April.

Guardiola has seen Sane begin training with the squad after a lengthy lay-off and hopes to have him available again over the coming weeks.