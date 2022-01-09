Leroy Sane’s meteoric rise from Premier League Young Player of the Year to being booed by his own Bayern Munich supporters.

The rise and fall of Leroy Sane, from Young Player of the Year in the Premier League to being booed by his own Bayern Munich fans.

Pep Guardiola appeared to have discovered a gem in Leroy Sane when he made his Premier League debut in the Manchester Derby five years ago.

However, injuries, a transfer, and a highly publicized international snub have put the 25-year-old’s once promising career on hold.

Following his £54.8 million move from Manchester City last summer, Sane had a difficult time at Bayern Munich.

After being hauled off in the team’s 3-2 win against Koln earlier this season, the German winger was booed by his own fans, and he has yet to meet the required standard.

Sane had a quiet season in the Bundesliga last season, scoring just six league goals in 32 appearances as Bayern defended their title.

The player appears to be a shell of his former self, who used to dazzle fans with unstoppable runs, graceful play, and supreme confidence.

Sane joined City from Schalke in August 2016, for a fee of £46.5 million, following a breakout season in the Bundesliga.

That was an eye-catching fee at the time, just a year before Neymar’s £198 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG inflated the market.

With injuries limiting him to just 26 Premier League appearances, the Germany international had a solid first season in England.

Sane, on the other hand, avoided any lengthy absences the following year, resulting in a fantastic campaign for both himself and his employers.

Because of the winger’s brilliance, Guardiola’s dominant City team stormed to the Premier League title, scoring a league-high 100 points.

Sane won the PFA Young Player of the Year award ahead of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling after scoring 10 goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

But, thanks to Germany coach Joachim Low, the youngster suffered his first major setback just days after City’s victory.

Sane was shockingly left out of the manager’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt taking his place.

Low’s decision stunned football fans across Europe, with several pundits criticizing the player’s omission.

Sane was reportedly left at home due to his attitude rather than his footballing ability, raising serious doubts about his future.

He bounced back by leading City to another Premier League title and scoring 10 more league goals, but his time under Guardiola was up.

Following weeks of rumors linking him with Bayern Munich, Sane reportedly told his club teammates that he wanted to leave in August 2019.

His Bavarian dream was shattered, however, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Community Shield just days later.

Sane was out for nearly the entire 2019-20 season, and despite receiving his…

