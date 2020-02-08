Less is Mour: Jose Mourinho’s drastic haircut spawns meme meltdown as Spurs boss goes from ‘The Special One’ to ‘The Bald One’

Jose Mourinho has made a bold – or should that be ‘bald’ – hairstyle statement amid Tottenham’s Premier League campaign, going for a drastic shaven head that has set social media buzzing.

Mourinho’s new close-cut look was revealed on social media after he paid a visit to luxury London barbers Haks Oscar.

😱💇🏻‍♂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/sDK2b9YlcV — football.london (@Football_LDN) February 7, 2020

The chop comes as Mourinho and Spurs enjoy a mid-season break before gearing up to continue their assault on the Premier League top four and Champions League places.

It’s a drastic departure from Mourinho’s usual stylish, lengthier pepper-flecked gray look.

The Twitterati jumped on the new image, also dredging up some of Mourinho’s past comments on rival managers and their lack of hair, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Never forget when Jose Mourinho said this about Pep Guardiola 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/aMc8Qs80Kt — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 7, 2020

If the rest of football did a Mourinho ✂️ pic.twitter.com/D02wy4EBnU — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2020

Welcome to Team Bald, Jose Mourinho 🙌👀 pic.twitter.com/p20rXDiBu4 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 7, 2020

However, it’s not the first time that Mourinho, 57, has undergone drastic changes to his look.

The Portuguese had a similar style back in the 2006-07 season while manager of Chelsea, which coincided with a superb run of form for the London club. Mourinho had said the haircut showed he was ready to “go to war” with his team.

Back in 2017, Mourinho unveiled a shaven look while boss of Manchester United, quipping that “the haircut is a privilege because I’m the kind of guy who can do it and in a one month I have new hair, a new wig!”

Mourinho’s Spurs will be hoping they are a cut above the rest when they meet Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 16, before turning their attentions to the Champions League three days later as they host RB Leipzig in their last 16 first leg fixture.