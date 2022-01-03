‘Let’s go home!’ screams Tuchel as VAR examines Chelsea star Kovacic’s screamer against Liverpool.

‘Let’s go home!’ screams Tuchel as VAR examines Chelsea’s Kovacic’s scream against Liverpool.

THOMAS TUCHEL was enraged after VAR overturned Mateo Kovacic’s goal against Liverpool.

Despite the fact that Kovacic smashed in a goal of the season candidate from outside the area, VAR delayed the goal’s awarding.

“Let’s get out of here!”

Tuchel’s reaction to VAR’s decision to overturn Kovacic’s goal against Liverpool.

(photo courtesy of @LaurensJulien) pic.twitter.comsZYZC5x3qi

Antonio Rudiger, who was offside, was checked to make sure he didn’t block the view of Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Tuchel completely lost his cool during the delay, slamming a water bottle to the ground in rage.

“Let’s go home!” he exclaimed, making several angry gestures with his hand.

However, seconds later, referee Anthony Taylor blew his whistle to confirm the goal, and Chelsea were tied at 2-2 thanks to Christian Pulisic’s equalizer.

Tuchel, on the other hand, was still dissatisfied with VAR’s performance in the match, and some fans agreed.

“Not even Albert Einstein can tell what they were looking for,” one fan wrote.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“And he has good reason to be angry… VAR check for what? Then they should check every goal for possible foul or offside,” another added.

Sadio Mane appeared to elbow Cesar Azpilicueta in the air just seconds into the match.

But Taylor was only given a yellow card, and VAR did not intervene to tell him to watch a replay of the incident on the VAR monitor.

“They did not check it (on VAR),” Tuchel said after the game, claiming Mane deserved to be sent off.

“I hate to say it, but I don’t like getting a red card early in the game because it can kill a game.”

The general public has come to see 11v11.

“Sadio Mane should always be on the pitch because he is a fantastic player and a nice guy, but he has been given a red card.”

“It doesn’t matter if you do this after 20 seconds or 20 minutes; the elbow is in your face.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.