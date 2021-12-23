Let’s not go into lockdown mode… the Premier League can bring so much joy to football fans during a pandemic.

Let’s not go into lockdown mode… the Premier League can provide so much joy to football fans during a pandemic.

There will be no Premier League lockout this winter, according to plans.

That was the conclusion of a meeting of club representatives held on Monday to discuss the situation.

Despite the fact that 14 applications for postponements from Premier League clubs were received, ten were approved (three on the day) and four were rejected.

According to all indications, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet have decided that there will be no Covid special penalty for football, as a political variation of human VAR, and that play may continue as is.

Scotland and Wales had no such luck.

Matches will go on as long as you have 14 fit players, including anyone over the age of 21 who has played one game (for any length of time) this season and is on the available list.

PL2 and EFL Trophy matches aren’t counted.

The low vaccination rate among players has been questioned by many.

This is incorrect: 84% of squads and 92% of backroom staff have received one, two, or three doses of the vaccine.

We are above the national average (the average age of PL players is 26.9) when considering the single vaccine rate for 25 to 29-year-olds in the country is 78.5 percent.

Attending matches in the near future must be approached with more caution.

Turntiles will spin for all fans with proof of vaccination or a negative test on Boxing Day.

As the Omicron variant gains traction, I hope this will continue to be the case.

The ship isn’t moving at full speed, but it hasn’t been anchored.

The Premier League is being accused of greed, but clubs have suffered significant financial losses due to a drop in match-day revenue as a result of Covid restrictions in the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 seasons.

As a result, some players had to take pay cuts, and some clubs had to lay off employees.

Because the Premier League funds a large portion of the English football pyramid, any negative impact of the coronavirus on the PL has a ripple effect.

We want to avoid this happening again, and the only way to do so is to play.

The Premier League has also been chastised for failing to safeguard the welfare of its players.

The opposite is true.

All of our efforts are directed toward ensuring that players can continue to train and play in a secure environment.

However, they, like supermarket employees, tube and bus drivers, and nurses, want to keep working.

There is a second reason as well.

