‘Let’s pray,’ says Mino Raiola’s cousin, who claims his cousin, the 54-year-old super agent, will be released “very soon.”

Mino Raiola’s cousin, who claims the 54-year-old super agent will be released “very soon,” says, “Let’s pray.”

According to a family friend, football super-agent Mino Raiola will leave the hospital’very soon.’

Following what he described as’medical checks that required anaesthesia,’ the 54-year-old was forced to deny having emergency surgery earlier this month.

The super-agent, 54, was reportedly rushed to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital for surgery, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

And now, on social media, his cousin Vincenzo has provided an update on Raiola’s health.

Damiano ‘Er Faina,’ a social media influencer, shared a clip on Instagram, which Vincenzo shared on his Stories.

“Mino Riaola will leave the hospital in a few days, very soon,” he said, according to Football Italia.

“Let us pray to Jesus that the rehabilitation process will bring him back to his former self.”

Then ‘Er Faina’ slammed ‘lies’ about Raiola’s health and those who have’spoken ill of him.’

Raiola was allegedly in intensive care at a Milan hospital, according to the German newspaper Bild.

“Everyone in life has the right to do whatever they want,” he continued, “but lying about someone’s health is wrong.”

“With this news, he will finally be able to respond to all those who have disparaged him.”

Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently proposed SCRAPPING transfer fees.

In 2016, he made a reported £20 million in agent fees as part of the deal that brought Pogba back to Manchester United.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.