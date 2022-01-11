‘Let’s pretend we’ve scored a goal,’ Dean Smith pleads with Norwich supporters to refrain from sabotaging the club’s survival bid with sarcastic songs.

‘Let’s pretend we’ve scored a goal,’ Dean Smith pleads with Norwich fans to refrain from sabotaging the club’s survival bid with sarcastic songs.

DEAN SMITH has pleaded with Norwich fans to put an end to the sarcastic singing that is jeopardizing the club’s relegation bid.

The Canaries face West Ham tonight, still reeling from a disastrous December in which they lost all five games and failed to score a single goal.

And January hasn’t started off much better, with Smith’s side scraping a 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over League One Charlton.

Following a NASA-style countdown, travelling fans chanted “let’s pretend we’ve scored a goal” and cheered wildly during the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t like the sarcasm from our own fans,” Boss Smith said.

“I completely understand the frustrations, but because we’re in a battle, I’d prefer that they be expressed at the end of the game rather than during it.”

“There is a general lack of confidence in the group, and we must stick together.”

Last month, Norwich was hit hard by Covid and injuries, particularly at Palace.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

An ankle injury will keep Billy Gilmour out for three to four weeks.

The Scotland international has returned to Chelsea, where he was born, to recover.

Smith, on the other hand, has stated that once he has regained his fitness and completed his season-long loan, he will return to Norfolk.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.