‘Let’s run it!’ UFC star Greg Hardy says he wants to LIVE on Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’ (VIDEO)

Rising UFC contender Greg Hardy is all set for action at UFC 249 in Florida on May 9, but he has already called for his next assignment – on Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’.

Former NFL star Hardy, who has been earmarked by the UFC as a potential heavyweight title contender of the future, faces unbeaten prospect Yorgan de Castro in a battle of heavy-handed knockout artists in Jacksonville on the UFC’s comeback card on May 9.

But he has set his sights not just on a fight on UFC president White’s ‘Fight Island’, he actually wants to LIVE there.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the US, Hardy explained that he wants to live, train and fight on the island. And when it comes to the fights, he’d like to step into the octagon as frequently as possible.

“I’m saying it now Dana, man,” he began.

“If you got (living) quarters – If you have quarters, I’ll stay on the island, bro.

“I’m not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks, dude!

“With all seriousness, let’s run it!”

Hardy’s immediate test sees him take on fellow former Contender Series graduate de Castro, who marked his octagon debut with a colossal one-punch knockout of Australia’s Justin Tafa last October.

Now the two destructive heavyweights are set to star on a stacked card as the UFC returns to action at UFC 249.

And while the UFC is using the event to kick-start its 2020 schedule, Hardy wants it to mark the start of his own run of fights that will propel him toward title contendership.

“This is my dream scenario: After this fight, I come back, get this knockout, remind everybody who it is,” he said.

“I think the UFC (rankings list) starts at Top 15. I think we start with 15 and go down the line.

“Fifteen fights later I knock out the guy holding the belt, whoever it is.”