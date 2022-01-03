Le’Veon Bell expresses his displeasure with Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown: Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion Known

The Antonio Brown-LeVeon Bell WR-RB duo was perhaps the best in the NFL at one point. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Brown famously stormed off the field during the Bucs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was yet another dreadful outburst from the former All-Pro wideout.

His time with the Buccaneers has come to an end.

Bell knows Brown almost as well as anyone else.

Until yesterday afternoon, they were teammates in Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

Following the Buccaneers’ comeback victory over the Jets on Sunday, the 29-year-old running back expressed his support for Brown.

“I found out when we got into the locker room after the game,” Bell told Pro Football Talk. “I sent him a text real quick, and he texted me back.”

“He’s still a close friend of mine.”

I’m not going to criticize AB in any way.

Things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends and teammates.

Overall, a nice person.

He’s human, he’s not perfect, and we’ll keep moving forward without him.”

After the incident, even Tom Brady came out in support of Antonio Brown, asking everyone to help the former Buccaneers wide receiver.

Perhaps it’s for the best, given the circumstances, that we’ve seen the last of Antonio Brown in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Bell, Brady, and the Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

