Le’Veon Bell Opens Up About His Intentions To Retire

Le’Veon Bell Admits He’s Considering Retirement

With the addition of veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to their active roster, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made headlines.

Bell spent this season with the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts.

He spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs before that.

Bell admitted to the media on Wednesday afternoon that he had considered retiring and pursuing a career as a boxer.

After receiving a call from the Buccaneers, the All-Pro decided to stay in football.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought about quitting,” Bell admitted.

“It got to the point where I didn’t think it was going to work out for me.”

This was the only place in the world where I felt like playing football.”